By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

One of the nation’s leading brands, LG Electronics has presented its latest product, Multi V 5 Air Conditioning system, to lovers of solution-providing technology.

The Multi V5 Air Conditioning system is the 5th generation of Multi V designed to endure any environment. The event, which served as a unique platform for leading brands in the technological industry to showcase their latest technology, took place at the just concluded West Africa HVAC Expo, in Lagos, recently.

The 2018 edition of the expo offered an unrivalled opportunity for companies to further make public statements in terms of their positioning in the industry and the new offering they will be bringing to the table.

LG Electronics offered an array of products which included, Multi V 5 Air Conditioning system, Smart Inverter, Floor Standing and All New Gencool AC.

It is designed from the ground-up to offer durability with conventional models that operate a 3-sided heat exchanger alongside an impressive 4-sided heat exchanger.

The LG’s Multi V 5 has an Ocean Black fin heat exchanger that is a leading example of the new technologies which have been devised to tackle environmental problems.

Multi V 5 is designed for enhance corrosion resistance and long-lasting performance, LG’s exclusive “Ocean Black Fin” heat exchanger brings durability and long-lasting performance even in environments that are packed with corrosive elements.

LG’s corrosion resistance technologies allowed the Multi V 5 to pass the ISO accelerated corrosion test conducted by an independent test organisation paving the way for a validation of the test result by the global certification organization UL (Underwriters Laboratories).

“We are proud to be part of this exhibition, and as it was clearly observed LG Electronics displayed its array of unbeatable innovative products which has stood it out among other brands. Conceptualisation of this whole idea is laudable and must be commended,” stated Mr. C. Y. Park, General Manager, Air Solutions Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations.

He said that the Multi V 5 has large capacity outdoor unit with Biomimetics technology –based fans of MULTI V 5 which increases air flow rate and reduces power consumption. Along with other improvements in core parts, MULTI V 5 single outdoor unit can provide large capacity up to 26HP.

The large capacity outdoor units of MULTI V 5 allow flexible use of floor space by minimizing installation area and significantly decreasing total installed weights, he said.

The West Africa HVAC exhibition has no doubt created a lasting impression in the minds of companies as an opportunity to showcase new products and collate data of exhibitors alongside that of visitors at the event.

LG Electronics, he said has used the opportunity to further firmly stamp its foot on the ground as the brand to beat as far the industry was concerned at the exhibition and has also used the opportunity to expand its business scope, as consumers continue to get assurance that life can only get better with LG.

Participants were obviously impressed with the products displayed at LG Electronics booth as they kept visiting the stand in their numbers to catch a glimpse of LG latest products, he said.