Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Akinremi, was yesterday attacked by hoodlums suspected to be members of a cult group and injured him in the process.

Akinremi had gone to Tudun Wads and Gadan Boboji areas of Jalingo to personally restore normalcy following reports that youths in the area were causing serious unrest in the town, but on arriving at the area, he was attacked by the youths who pelted him with stones and other dangerous weapons.

In the process, he was hit on the head by a very big stone, which left a very deep cut on his head and he had to be rushed to the police clinic where he was treated and later discharged.

The Taraba State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident to journalists said the command is on the trail of the perpetrators saying they would be made to face justice.

According to him “Yesterday, some irate youths armed with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, axes and other objects started disturbing the peace of residents around Tudun Wada and Gadan Boboji areas of Jalingo town.

“Our men were deployed there and normalcy returned. However, this morning we got reports that the boys had come out again in large numbers brandishing these weapons and the situation was so bad that the CP decided to go there himself with other officers. In the course of addressing the youths to calm them down, he was stoned in the head and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was treated of his injuries.

“For now, he has been discharged and is taking his rest at home. As we speak, a serious operation is going on there to calm the situation and forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“I can assure you that the command would make sure that normalcy is completely maintained in the area and the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book. Several arrests have been made already and thorough investigation would be carried out,” he said.