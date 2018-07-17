TEXEM UK will be organising an executive development programme aimed at helping senior executives develop requisite leadership quotient from July 18-19, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the Chief Executive Officer, Texem UK, Dr. Alim Abubakre, it was noted that delegates would develop competence in forging strategies that create a competitive edge in turbulent times.

The statement also noted that participants would become more aware of their leadership style, strengths, blind spots and how to effectively inspire diverse stakeholders and develop actionable frameworks for stimulating superlative, individual and organisational performance.

Abubakre in the statement added: “World-renowned Professor Rodria Laline (Visiting Professor at Harvard, Insead and IESE and Chair of Intrabond Capital) and Adviser to the Prime Minister of Netherlands would deliver this programme, titled Developing and Leading High-Performance Organisations for Superlative.”