Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has faulted the picketing of its offices by ex-spy policemen, who had provided security for the company.

The company said in a statement yesterday that following the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, it has provided compensation packages for the affected personnel.

“The compensation packages cover all categories of affected personnel, including those in active service, and others who had already left the services of the company before the judgment. In addition, the company is also offering HR consulting services to assist with employment opportunities with third parties. MPN typically retains security services through third parties who are best positioned to provide these core competencies,” the company explained.

The company’s workers have been protesting the sack of spy police without entitlements.

The workers, blocked the offices of the company in Lagos and Eket in Akwa Ibom State chanting solidarity songs while displaying placards with inscriptions such as, “ExxonMobil sacked 860 Nigerian workers after over 22 years of slave labour,” “ExxonMobil, respect the rule of law”, “Supreme Court of Nigeria is higher than ExxonMobil.”

The workers alleged that ExxonMobil had meted out injustice to those that have entrusted their lives and property to the company.

The company was also accused of withdrawing the workers’ access badge, so that they could not have access to the premises of the company again.

They are demanding the restatement of the disengaged employees of the company and implement their entitlements before they would end the peaceful protest in the state.

The workers also accused the company of not complying with Supreme Court judgment.