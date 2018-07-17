Ugo Aliogo

Babcock University Ilishan, Reno, Ogun state, recently held the second edition of the Babcock University International Model United Nations (BIMUN) conference as part of efforts to provide an atmosphere for students to meet and enrich their knowledge and experiences of the institution.

Addressing journalists at the conference with the theme: ‘Climate Change-Induced Conflicts: A Roadmap for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals’, the Vice-President, Professor Ademola Toyo said the second edition is an affirmation of their commitment to making BIMUM an integral and regular part of their tradition as an institution.

He noted that with God on their side, they will work towards making the university a reference point in Africa for the Model United Nations (MUN) programmes, adding that this years’ conference is another step in the journey of many future MUNs.

Tayo, who lauded the BIUMUN team for convening the programme in collaboration with the university and the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), said the choice of the theme was timely considering the role the sustainable goals played in charting a path for meaningful and all-encompassing development in the world.

“2017 was one of the three warmest records, an analysis by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) revealed that the five-year average global temperature from 2013 to 2017 was the highest on record.”

The VC affirmed that the world has continued to experience rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions and increased concentrations of greenhouse gases, adding, “ the Africa continent is at the receiving end and suffers adverse effects of the backlash of climate change. This is even more important when situated within the context of environmental conflicts. Such conflicts have devastated Africa and also generated a mass of internally displaced persons and a stream of environmental refugees.

“ Achieving any meaningful development within this condition would be an effort in futility. This has not allowed Africa as a continent to translate the vast natural and human resources nature has bestowed upon her into any reasonable benefit for her teeming populations. This underscores the need for urgent and accelerated action by countries to address the phenomenon.”

He reminded the delegates that aside discussing the issues around the theme for this year, their participation at the MUN will provide them with the opportunity to practice research, develop their writing and public speaking skills.

“ You will do teamwork and enhance your negotiation skills in a safe and structured environment. As delegates, you will be in committees to represent your assigned countries, international organisations, or agencies of the United Nations.

“Furthermore, you will assume the role of a world leaders discussing and proffering solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. I encourage you to learn from each other, unleash your imagination and creativity so you can develop solutions that will transform Africa and indeed the world and make it a better place.”