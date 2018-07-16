By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has donated N2 million, 1,000 bags of rice, 500 wrappers and 100 cartons of toilet soap to the victims of the bandits’ attacks in Tabanni village, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Wamakko made the donation in Gandi town when he paid a condolence visit to the District Head of Gandi, Alhaji Maccido Yarin Gandi, on Monday.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, described the dastardly killings of the deceased persons as unfortunate and unjust.

He noted that the colossal loss of lives and property perpetrated by the devilish killers were regrettable and extremely condemnable by all right thinking individuals.

According to him, this sad development and obnoxious trend had never occurred in the state.

”We should embark on fervent prayers for divine intervention, for God to prevent the recurrence of the deplorable killings, as well as the repose of the souls of the deceased persons.

”The survivors should also regard the incident as an inevitable act of God,” he said.

The lawmaker promised that efforts would be intensified to further secure the lives and property of Nigerians, as well as uphold the sanctity of human lives.

He commended the state government, the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, the district head of Gandi and other agencies for their efforts in providing relief materials to the victims at the camp.

The District Head of Gandi, Alhaji Maccido Yarin Gandi, commended Wamakko for the gesture and prayed God to reward him.

Also speaking, the chairman of the committee set up by the state government for the distribution of relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Gandi camp, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, said adequate measures had been taken to ensure that the victims were comfortable.