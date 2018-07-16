By Okon Bassey in Uyo



An aspirant into the House of Representatives for Eket Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Godwin Orton has said that no amount of gang up by political parties in the country would wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

Ortom, a former member of the state House of Assembly, representing Onna State Constituency made the declaration weekend in Eket during an interaction with journalists.

He averred that the recent coalition of political parties spearheaded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unseat the ruling APC administration of President Mohammadu Buhari was a fruitless effort because the gang up was controlled by the selfish machinations of a few powerful individuals who had some skeletons in their cupboard.

“The economy, under President Buhari, has come out of recession and is heading towards stability and in the next few years locally produced Rice will be exported to other African countries”, Orton said.

The APC chieftain described President Buhari as a Messiah, whose coming has salvaged Nigeria from total collapse, judging by the way things were going in the country before the 2015 general elections.