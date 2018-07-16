By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A Non Governmental Organization based in Bauchi State, Women Children Youth Health and Education Initiative, is to partner with relevant stakeholders for the well-being of Women and Children in the state.

The Executive Director of the Organization, Dr Halima Mukaddas gave the assurance Monday when she led team of the Initiative on a Courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Barrister Rukayya Ibrahim Kewa in her office.

Dr. Mukaddas, who is the immediate past Commissioner of Health in the State, said the partnership is to identify people that will benefit from its Intervention.

She recalled that the Organization has commenced operations this Year to significantly contribute to the reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality, and Morbidity as well as poverty eradication for Sustainable Development.

Other areas focused by the Initiative according to Mukaddas, include improvement of Nutrition and promotion of productive living for Women, Children and Youth through adequate educational opportunities.

The Executive Director said areas of intervention of the Initiative are, Child Survival, Child protection, Social protection, adult literacy, Child school enrollment and retention as well as Gender based violence among others.

Dr. Mukaddas therefore appealed to the Commissioner to consider engaging the organization in the ministry’s activities.

Responding, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Barrister Rukayya Ibrahim Kewa, said considering the laudable programmes initiated by the organization, the partnership become imperative.

Barrister Ibrahim Kewa said the Ministry would take some measures aimed at adding value to the local products produced by women in the state