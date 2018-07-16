• Atiku urges PDP supporters to remain calm

Our Correspondents



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged Nigerians who believe in democracy and the rule of law not to be deterred by the robbery in Ekiti State at the weekend because it would not stand the test of time.

This is as former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the supporters of PDP in Ekiti State to remain calm and peaceful despite the unfavorable outcome of the Saturday’s governorship election

Secondus said justice has the stamina to go all the way to the destination while injustice cannot as it terminates midway to the race, what we need is patience.

In a statement issued by his media office and signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus thanked Nigerians particularly those who stood by the party during the struggle for Ekiti and assured them that Justice surely would prevail.

He said PDP knew from inception that rescuing Nigeria from anti democratic forces is not going to be an easy thing but has remained emboldened by the fact that Nigerians are resolved to stop the circle of bad governance, violence and bloodletting in our land today.

Meanwhile, Atiku in a statement issued said the PDP had an excellent candidate in Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola in the governorship election and gave solid support to the state chapter of the party.

Narrow as his victory may have been and irregularities notwithstanding, Atiku urged all PDP supporters in Ekiti State to remain peaceful and orderly and cooperate with the party at the state and national levels as they determine the next steps.

He commended Olusola, who has shown great restraint and stands in solidarity with Governor Ayodele Fayose, whose commitment to the people of Ekiti continues to inspire Nigerians beyond the state.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them through these difficult times,” Atiku said.

Obaseki Congratulates Fayemi on Victory, Commends INEC, Media, Others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the gubernatorial election.

A statement made available to the THISDAY by the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that the wishes of Ekiti people prevailed in their collective commitment to consolidate on the gains of the country’s fledgling democracy.

The statement also stated that the Ekiti gubernatorial election result was a reflection of the many successes that await the All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections and validates its growing popularity as a party as they strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Osagie, in the statement, said the latest political development in Ekiti State, has opened a new vista of opportunities for the people of the state, who have joined the list of progressives in the country.

Ekiti Election Ends Politics of Rascality, Says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s election of Ekiti State, describing the victory as marking the end of ‘politics of rascality.’

Ganduje emphasized: “Our victory in the just concluded Ekiti State election marks the end of politics of rascality.”

He said it was a great victory that attracted celebration, adding, “It marks the end of politics of hate speech. It also puts a stop to the mocking of our dear president unnecessarily.

“Our success has beaten under the sun the so-called reformed All Progressive Congress (rAPC). Some of them that are on the fence and those that are within but undermining our party are put to shame,” he said.

Ajimobi: Fayemi’s Victory, a Demonstration of Ekiti People’s Faith in APC

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State as a demonstration of the people’s trust in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that has the capacity to liberate the state from mis-governance and gross under-development.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji in Ibadan yesterday.

He said the outcome of the election which he described as free, fair and credible, was a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state and a further demonstration of their faith that Fayemi’s second coming as governor would bring the socio-economic development which the state had been yearning for.

While congratulating the governor-elect for engaging in intellectual and issue-based electioneering in all parts of the state, Ajimobi described his victory at the polls as well-deserved.

Victory Impressive but Hard Earned, Says Niger Governor

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described as “very impressive but a hard earned the victory” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi in last Saturday’ss governorship election in Ekiti State.

In the statement signed by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace “Fayemi’s victory also demonstrates the people’s acceptance and confidence in the APC to successfully pilot the affairs of the country to the next level.”

Bello expressed the hope that Fayemi’s second coming as governor would transform the state and bring it to an enviable level among its peers.

“The victory itself demonstrates how much the people love and trust you. We are sure that you would do all you can to provide your people the best dividends of democracy they have ever had.”

While also commending the people of Ekiti State for the confidence reposed in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of the APC, Governor Sani-Bello acknowledged the effort the party machinery that worked tirelessly to ensure the former ministers victory at the polls.

Election Worst Political Robbery in History, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that what transpired during the Ekiti State governorship election was the worst political robbery in the nation’s democratic history.

Speaking yesterday at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Port Harcourt during the thanksgiving service to mark the end of third year anniversary celebration of his administration, said he was aware that the APC-led federal government was planning to replicate what it did in Ekiti State in Rivers State.

He however said the plans would fail as the people were poised to resist the plans.

He said: “Don’t be worried about what happened in Ekiti State. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State.

“I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics. I told my colleagues, do not give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy that they will repeat the same thing in Rivers State, we are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours.”

Kogi Gov Congratulates Fayemi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his victory at the just concluded poll.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Petra Akinti Onyegbule.

Bello added that a victory for Fayemi is a victory for democracy and a sign that the people of Ekiti State are ready to join the fold of the rogressives.

The governor noted that under President Muhammadu Buhari, elections have continued to be free and fair, a pointer to what 2019 will bring.

While congratulating the people of the state for making the right choice, he praised them for their peaceful conduct during the elections.

Ambode Congratulates Gov-elect

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for emerging victorious at the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday.

Ambode in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, leadership and members of APC and its supporters for the hard-fought victory adding that it was a testament to the fact that the electoral value of the party has not waned.

The governor specially praised and congratulated Fayemi for his hard fought victory and wished him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leadership of the state for a second time.

APGA Congratulates Fayemi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at just-concluded governorship election in the state.

In a statement personally signed by the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, the party expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the election which it attributed to the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to bequeathe to the nation a legacy of free, fair and credible election.

The party urged the governor-elect not to view his victory as a personal achievement, rather he should take it as victory for sustainable democracy.

It thanked INEC, political parties, security agents and, particularly, the Ekiti State electorate for doing a good job which led to the averting of anarchy and unnecessary blood-letting during the poll.

Votes Buying’ll Make Nigerian Leaders Irresponsible, Warns CSO

A civil society organisation (CSO), Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tackle the menace of votes buying to avert increasing poverty level in the country.

The group expressed fear that relying on purchase of votes to win elections may make holders of political offices to abandon their responsibilities to the people.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday after its preliminary report on the 2018 Ekiti gubernatorial election, the CTA Executive Director, Dr. Chima Amadi, said the country’s electoral system must be cleaned up to add to the credibility of the elections.

Amadi added that the group deployed a total of 62 observers to Ekiti to monitor the Saturday’s election, to forestall case of election rigging.

He said: “Enough of votes buying in our electoral system. It is capable of increasing the level of poverty in the land, because our leaders will become more lax and irresponsible when they knew that spending on election day will make them win elections.

“Our electoral system can only be better when all stakeholders like INEC, security and political parties play their roles well. “We want to thank the INEC for cleaning up the electoral system and the security but the political parties are not helping matters. Their actors are the one inducing the voters with money.”

Flag-Amachree Hails Election

The Chairman of the Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi (JFK) over his victory in last Saturday’s keenly contested Ekiti governorship election.

In a statement released in Port Harcourt yesterday, Flag-Amachree lauded the people of Ekiti for their choice.

“For more than three years, Fayose deceived himself believing he was deceiving the good people of Ekiti State; for over three years, Fayose unleashed propaganda on his own people, claiming he is part of the masses by eating ponmo at roadside bukas while stealing Ekiti dry. But yesterday, the people spoke with their PVCs by rejecting the governor and his handpicked successor. Ekiti people simply liberated themselves from the shackles of Fayose and his theatrics,” he said.

Bamidele, APC, Hopeful of Better Ekiti Under Fayemi

The Director General of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for not subverting the will of the electorate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

He saluted President Buhari’s courage and strong believe in democratic creeds that conferred high respect on sanctity of the ballots by refusing to abuse his office through suppression and oppression of the ruling party in the State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bamidele lauded other party leaders, including Senate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, for standing firm by the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and ensured his victory.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday by his media aide, Ahmed Salami, Bamidele stated that Ekiti people had made clear statement by this victory that the APC must up the game to give them the required democratic dividends lacking under the PDP reign.

Meanwhile, APC has warmly congratulated Fayemi, and his running mate, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, respectively, describing their victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state as well-won and much deserved.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the party in the state, High Chief Jide Awe, APC also thanked immensely the Ekiti electorate for voting conscientiously for the party and expressed his gratitude to the good people of the state for their impressive turnout and peaceful conduct during the election exercise.

Osun Assembly Congratulates Fayemi

The Osun State of Osun Assembly has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

This was contain in a statement signed by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the House Committee Chairman yesterday in Osogbo.

The assembly said that Fayemi’s victory was as a result of people’s desire for good governance.

It also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for providing equal opportunities for all political parties during the election.

The assembly also applauded security agencies for creating peaceful atmosphere throughout the election.

The statement described Fayemi as a noble politician, who had what it takes to deliver on the APC’s agenda of good governance.

Kogi PDP Lambasts Kogi Gov on His Role in Ekiti Election

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in strong terms the ignoble role played by Governor Yahaya Bello in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

In a statement issued yesterday by Director Research and Documentation of the party, Achadu Dickson, the party lamented in clear and unambiguous terms the governor’s penchant for using state resources to fund elections in other states since his assumption in 2016.

The party recalled how the governor expanded the state’s resources in Edo, Anambra and now in Ekiti State, lamenting a situation where Kogi workers and pensioners are owed salaries, pension and gratuities between eight and thirty months, yet the governor finds it expedient to fund elections by playing the role of a father Christmas when Kogi citizens are dying of hunger, with no visible infrastructure to justify the huge resources accrued to the state.

The PDP equally frowned at a situation where the governor was alleged to have purchased and donated Toyota Avensis cars to community leaders of Kogi extractions in Ekiti State, thus wasting state resources all in the attempt to help the APC win election.

More worrisome, the Kogi State PDP pointed out, is the alleged governor’s involvement in hiring about 78 thugs from the state to Ekiti in buses, wondering how a man who ordinarily should have been a chief security officer, now becomes a man moving about with thugs.

It therefore observed that the reported cases of ballot box snatching, and violence which was the hallmark that characterised the Ekiti State governorship election is the brain child of the importation of thugs by the governor.

Ogun APC Hails Fayemi

As congratulatory messages have begun to pour in, in torrents, for his electoral victory, Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the APC as demonstrating the popularity, wish and acceptance of the party by the people of the South-west.

In a statement issued by state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Wole Elegbede, the Ogun State chapter of the party, said the victory was a show of love for the party in the region, adding that it portends hope for the party in the upcoming 2019 general election in the South-west.

APC will Clear S’East in 2019 Polls, Says Buhari Support Group

Apparently basking in the euphoria of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) yesterday predicted that the ‘Domino-Breeze’ of Kayode Fayemi’s victory would sweep across the South-east zone in the 2019 polls.

The Enugu State chapter of the pro-Buhari organisation made the prediction in a congratulatory message to Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State governor-elect, for his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Fayemi, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel Development, secured 197,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Professor Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 178,121 votes.

In a statement yesterday, Godwin Onwusi, the Enugu State Secretary of BSO, praised the people of Ekiti State for withstanding all forms of intimidation from the “non performing’ incumbent PDP Governor, Ayo Fayose who wanted to foist his deputy, Olusola Eleka, on them.”

Onwusi said by voting Fayemi, the people of Ekiti State have rejected Fayose’s third term, epitomised by his attempt to foist his deputy on the people.