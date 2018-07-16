As soon as referee Nestor Pitana blew the final whistle and the Trophy was lifted by France’s Hugo Lloris, the fireworks lighted up the Luzhniki Stadium to announce an epic end to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, as well as the beginning of a unique journey to Qatar.

The hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, who have been actively working on preparations for the event since 2011, are getting ready to take the World Cup centre stage.

Over the past six weeks, 180 professionals appointed by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) have been shadowing and observing the 2018 FIFA World Cup operation in the 11 Host Cities.

On top of that, more than 30,000 football fans have already visited the exhibits managed by the SC in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, a taste of the atmosphere they can expect in 2022.

The next four years were also discussed in a meeting held on Friday between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Managing Director of the SC, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Thani.

“We already work very closely with Qatar 2022, and the experience here in Russia made the bonds even stronger. The shadowing programme provided a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and exchange experience,” said Infantino.

“Qatar’s public interactions in Moscow and Saint Petersburg have ignited excitement among the global football community and the reaction has been fantastic, with fans and the general public very keen to engage with Qatari culture and heritage. The activities showcase the fact that Qatar will host a unique tournament – one that is compact, welcoming to all and family-friendly.”