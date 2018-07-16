When the phrase “Our Distant Cousins are Champions” was first uttered there might have been confusion as to what the young man who chanted it was talking about, but it did not take 60 seconds at the Kwese Football Fans Arena Port Harcourt, before it dawned on the Football lovers present what he was really talking about. Yes the distant cousin from across the Sea as you may have guessed by now is new World Champion, France.

How did France become Nigeria’s distant cousin you may ask, when geographically as the “Crow Flies” Paris is some 4720 kilometers away from Lagos Nigeria. The French team has a lot of players with African ancestry, especially golden boy Kylian Mbappe who is actually of Nigerian descent, this is reason enough for Nigerians to support France.

But the real reason Nigerians especially threw their weight behind the French national team is because they duly avenged Nigeria by sending Argentina home from the tournament.

As France swaggered its way through the mundial with swashbuckling performances to finally become crowned ‘world champions’ after 20 years, they had the full support of the Nigerian fans at the various fan parks across the country with supporters painting their faces in blue, red and white colors whenever the French team played.

Football enthusiasts and part time supporters of France and Croatia across the Kwese Football Fans Arena in Calabar, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja were treated to a wonderful viewing experience, one that they will surely talk about for Months and remember for years as there was not only quality viewing, but also music, comedy, dance and games fused into Football which made the total experience unique and fun filled.

There was jubilation in the various fan parks across the country and new phrase that came out was “Our Distant Cousins From Across The Sea Are Champions” with celebrity musicians like Harrysong, Seyi Shay, Praiz, Small Doctor and Immaculate, present at the parks to join the celebration and delight their fans present with great performances.

Kwese Football Fans Arena was established to enable the passion of Nigerians for Football throughout the Mundial and beyond because #ThisIsNaija #WhereFootballLives.