Coronation Merchant Bank has been named the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the 2018 World Finance Awards.

The award was organised by the World Finance magazine which has been celebrating individual and company achievements, innovation and brilliance through its annual awards since 2007.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Abu Jimoh, said, “we are delighted to be recognised as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria.

“Our successes and achievements over the years is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our staff, management and board in ensuring we maintain our core values of integrity, innovation and excellence in service delivery.”

He further stated that, “this award affirms that we are on course to achieving our long-term goal of becoming Africa’s premier investment bank.”

Coronation Merchant Bank group was established to fill the gap in a long-underserved market segment, seeking to address the need for long term capital across key sectors of the economy.

The group offers investment and corporate banking, private banking/wealth management and global markets/treasury services to its diverse clients.

It also offers securities trading/brokerage, asset management and trustees services via its subsidiaries; Coronation Securities Limited, Coronation Asset Management Limited respectively.

Driven by its vision of becoming Africa’s premier investment bank and with an asset base of over N130 billion, the banking group is certain to leverage its privileged direction by some of Nigeria’s individuals who excelled and rose to the top of merchant banking sector at its height of excellence to become the industry model for risk management, corporate governance and responsible business practices.

On his part, the Group Managing Director of World Finance, Michael McCaw, said the the World Finance Banking Awards celebrates the institutions “that can confidently proclaim they are part of a more responsible and sustainable industry than the one that existed ten years ago.”

“Over the past 12 months, these organisations have helped set new benchmarks for the financial sector in terms of customer service and digital innovation.

“One bank that has recorded remarkable accomplishments in its very short years of operation is Coronation Merchant Bank. The bank has established itself as a dominant player, sitting at the very top of the investment banking industry in its native Nigeria.”