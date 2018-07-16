Students of Caleb British International School, Abijo GRA-Lekki, Lagos, have excelled in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE)’s results, recently released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Head, Media and Public Relations of Caleb Group of Schools, Mr. Elvis Otobo in a statement, said the result showed that most students made distinction (A1) in all the subjects registered for and the result is currently displayed at the school notice board.

He said the Proprietor, Dr. Ola Adebogun in his usual tradition, has adequately rewarded staff with various prizes for hard work and excellent performance.

“Caleb British International School, Lekki, is renowned as an institution raising godly leaders imbibed with the spirit of excellence and high moral values who can competently compete globally and impact their generations, ” he said