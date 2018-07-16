Legislative arm misunderstood, says Saraki

By Deji Elumoye and James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed worry over the recurring controversy between the executive and legislature, stressing that there is no evidence of collaboration leading to the passage of the 2018 Appropriation bill by the National Assembly.

He said a stronger relationship between both arms of government was inevitable in the interest of the country.

Speaking at the opening of the maiden Open Week of the National Assembly, Buhari, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, however, expressed hope that the open day will afford Nigerians the opportunity to discuss the oversight role of parliament with a view to fine-tuning it.

The president also stressed the need for both the executive and legislature to be determined in working closely while respecting the rule of law.

He said Nigerians must stand against corruption so “it does not deny us our bright future.”

Buhari also charged participants to seize the opportunity to discuss the present security challenges confronting the country with a view to proffering lasting solutions.

Speaking earlier, Senate President Bukola Saraki expressed concern over the public misconception of the legislative arm of government.

Saraki said he was concerned that the legislature was the most misunderstood being the youngest of the three arms of government.

He said this was due largely to an abiding misconception as to the role of the legislature and its role to stabilise democracy and ensure accountability in governance.

Saraki therefore expressed hope that the Open Week will go a long way towards helping to deepen the public understanding of the very real, indispensible work done by lawmakers, in line with their constitutional

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, insisted that all arms of government must adhere strictly to the tenets of rule of law and separation of powers to function effectively in modern democracy.

He said this had become crucial in order to check tyranny and secure the liberty of citizens.

According to him, any leader who does not understand the cardinal principles of democracy should have no business leading a democratic dispensation.

The speaker said all the three arms, including legislature, executive and judiciary, were designed to work in an orderly, synchronised and complementary form for development to really thrive adding that this could only be achieved if the foundational principles of democracy are preserved.