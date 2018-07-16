AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group recently won the insurance company of the year award at the sixth edition of the Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards which took place in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the award, was presented to AXA Mansard Insurance in recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense contribution to the Nigerian insurance sector as well as the country at large.

Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding personalities and brands for their contributions in their various industries. The award, in the last six years, has become the benchmark for recognising and celebrating talents and milestones in the integrated marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the recognition, the Brand Strategy and Communications Manager, AXA Mansard Insurance Mr. Emeka Muonaka, said, “We are truly thrilled to be recognised as the Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year. This award is in recognition of our unwavering commitment to provide effective service to our customers and we promise to never relent on making meaningful contributions to the growth and evolution of the Nigerian insurance industry.”

Recently, the AXAMansard launched MyAXA Mobile App, an application designed to bring real value to the life experiences of its users by providing a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans.

The app is available for free download on the App Store for IOS users and Play Store for Android users respectively.