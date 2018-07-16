By Chinedu Eze

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and University of Lagos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the usage of the agency’s $5.8 million metallurgical laboratory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The agreement was signed in Lagos at the weekend.

The Commissioner and CEO of the agency, Akin Olateru said the laboratory would provide an opportunity for the university to further its research in that area of metallurgy.

The Commissioner noted that it was worrisome that both private and public business organisations in Nigeria expend little or no resource to funding of researches and projects.

He remarked that with adequate research the country would develop its own products, adding that universities would also come up with more discoveries to the benefit of their students.

Olateru explained that the vision of AIB management was to make the laboratory a world class facility where giant construction companies and countries like South Africa, United Kingdom and other European nations could come to conduct research.

He said the collaboration with the university would lead to the recognition of Nigeria as a serious nation in research in the international community.

Olateru, also noted that usage of the facility would lead to human capital development in the country, while the laboratory would also give students more opportunity to practice whatever they had been taught in the classrooms.

He stated that it would help curb capital flight, stressing that some of the students who go to US, UK, China usually rush back without completing the courses because of many factors.

“If we have this type of equipment here, we will save capital flight. The man doing the research will spend more time at home. He can take more time. If you send him to UK to go and do the research, he is worried about estacode, he will probably rush what is supposed to do in three months in one month and rush back and that will impact on productivity and quality of research, in terms of enhancing and growing the manufacturing sector”, Olateru said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said he was happy with the new partnership with AIB, noting that what happened was part of the vision he has for the institution.

“When you talk about research, you can fully apply research when you have an industry that you can interact with. This is what is happening today with AIB’s collaboration with the University of Lagos. It is a win-win situation.

“What we are going to benefit from with this agreement is that our student will have a good laboratory and our students will be exposed to the latest development in this particular area and also in future”, the Vice-Chancellor.