Access Bank Plc has once more received honours at the 2018 Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards in Germany as the bank emerged winner across two categories.

This recognition came, barely 24 hours after the bank bagged the Euromoney Awards for Excellence as “Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility” in London.

Access Bank received the Karlsruhe award for “Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement” in recognition of the bank’s impressive success in holistically embedding sustainability across all aspects of operations.

This was the third consecutive win for the bank and further reinforces the institution’s status as an industry pioneer in sustainable development.

Access Bank Group Managing Director/CEO, Herbert Wigwe, was also honoured for his remarkable leadership and commitment to sustainable development with the “Sustainable Leader of the Year for Africa” award.

The award was presented in recognition of Wigwe’s exceptional leadership in driving business transformation through incorporating social, environmental and economic values in the bank’s operations.

“We are honoured to receive this level of recognition,” Wigwe said.

“At Access Bank, sustainability is a part of our DNA and we promise to continue to be the face of social, economic and environmental developments that facilitates an inclusive and vibrant economy, business transformations and increase our shareholders value for tomorrow,” he added.

In attendance at the awards ceremony were CEOs of leading global financial institutions, senior executives, top German government officials, policy makers, regulators and key sustainability stakeholders.

Meanwhile, speaking after receiving the Euromoney award in London, the bank’s CFO, Seyi Kumapayi, said the award validated the bank’s continuous efforts and commitment to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s financial industry:

“This serves as a testament to the bank’s resolute efforts in financing sustainable economies in the societies in which we operate. As such, we believe the net impact of our business activities must be positive to accelerate our drive towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals and the development of a resilient and vibrant economy across Africa.”

This award also highlighted the bank’s considerable impact in applying global best practices, pioneering and setting standards to foster sustainable development in Africa—Access Bank began its sustainability journey in 2008 and has led various initiatives in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.