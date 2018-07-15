Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has Declared the governorship candidate of the APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the winner of the Saturday, July 14 Governorship election in Ekiti State.

He was returned winner at 8am on Sunday by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, having scored the highest number of votes.

Fayemi polled 197,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prof. Kola Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 178,121 voted.

In the result declared by INEC, Fayemi won in Oye, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ekiti East, Ekiti West, Gbonyin, Ise/Orun, Ido/Osi, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ijero, Ekiti Southwest, and Ikole.

Olusola led in Ado, Ikere, Efon and Emure councils.

According to the breakdown, in Efon council which was a battlefield, APC got 5,026

while the PDP maintained a narrow lead with a total of 5, 111 votes.

In Oye, where Fayemi comes from, APC had a smooth ride with 14, 995 votes while the PDP got a total votes of 11, 271.

Another local government where the battle was fierce was Ilejemeje council, where APC had a total of 4,153 and the ruling party, PDP

got 3,937.

In Irepodun/ Ifelodun , APC polled 13,869, while the PDP garnered a

total of 11, 456

Moba, APC garnered 11, 837 votes while the rival PDP got 8,520

votes in the council, also in Ijero local government, the APC had

14,192 while the PDP scored 11,077.

In Gbonyin Council, APC scored 11,498 while the PDP polled a total of

8,027 while In Emure, APC polled a total of 7,048 votes while the PDP

got 7,121.

For Ikere council, where Olusola came from, the APC garnered 11,515

votes while the PDP got a smooth victory by scoring 17, 183.

In Ekiti West, APC polled 12, 648 to defeat the PDP which got 10,137

while in In Ido Osi, where former governor Segun Oni comes from, APC

polled 12, 342 while the PDP had 11, 145.

In Ikole council, APC got 14,522 while the PDP scored 13,961 while

Ise/Orun also went to APC, having scored 11, 001 while the PDP got

6,297 .

In Ekiti East, APC had a slight edge by polling a total of 12,778

to edge out the PDP that had 11,564 votes.

In Ekiti Southwest council, the APC had a sweet victory, polling a

total of 11,015 to trounce the PDP which garnered 8,423.

In Ado Ekiti capital city, which had the highest number of votes, the

APC had 28,111 while the PDP led slightly with a total of 32, 810.

The PDP had however told the commission to reconduct election in

Ilejemeje, particularly where elections were cancelled on Saturday due

to violence.

A total of 667,064 collected their Permanent Voter Cards and were

eligible to vote out of the 931, 227

Fayemi is from Isan Ekiti in Oye local government from Ekiti North

senatorial district comprising Ikole, Ilejemeje, Moba , Ido/Osi and

Oye local government.

Olusola is from Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti South , which consist of

Gbonyin, Ikere, Ekiti South , Ekiti Southwest, Emure , Ekiti East and

Ise/Orun local governments.

The Central has Ado, Ijero, Efon, Ekiti West and Irepodun/Ifelodun councils.