The unabated killings of Nigerians in different parts of the country, particularly the northern region is a cause for concern, which unfortunately, has remained somewhat helpless by the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But even more worrisome is the killing of Nigerians in other parts of the world with reckless abandon. This is even the more shameful because more Nigerians have been killed in Africa than are found in Europe, Asia or the Americas. It is an irony that Africans loathe their own. The unceasing killings of Nigerians in South Africa are heartbreaking, to say the least.

The worst of it all, however, is that government does not seem to have a clue on how to secure the lives of Nigerians at home, how much more abroad. Therefore, for Nigerians, it is death everywhere they turn, both home and abroad. Certainly, this cannot continue. It is either government sits up or something gives way. But these mindless killings must stop.