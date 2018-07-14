More Nigerians have continued to benefit from the ongoing StarTimes millionaire promo, with nine million Naira already given out to subscribers in the last two months.

This is coming amid angry reactions to a recent price increment by other Pay TV providers in the country.

So far, nine million Naira in cash have been given out to nine lucky subscribers, 45 people have won 43-inch TV sets and one year free subscription dished out to 180 subscribers.

Lagos-based Vulcaniser and 43-year-old father of five, Oyegoke Sunday, who won one million Naira expressed his joy at his emergence as a winner. According to him, he had no dreams of ever winning such an amount from any company. While speaking emotionally to newsmen, he thanked the company for coming through for him and other Nigerians in such difficult times and promised to stay loyal as a customer.

According to the company’s Public Relations Manager, Mr. Kunmi Balogun, “The promo will run for a total of 14 weeks. With nine weeks down, five more lucky subscribers will take home N1,000,000 weekly until July 31, while 20 customers will get a brand new 43inch StarTimes TV set.”

He added that “to qualify, existing subscribers are required to pay for one month subscription on any of our bouquet while new subscribers who buy and activate new decoder are automatically entered for the draw.”

So far, 180 subscribers have also been awarded one year free subscription with a total of 100 more to be picked to enjoy the free subscription in a weekly draw conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Commission of Nigeria.

StarTimes have continued to deepen its dominance in the Nigerian market with innovative moves while constantly adding engaging content in entertainment and sports, towards expanding its market share which have seen it grow its subscriber base exponentially.