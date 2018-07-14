When hunky politician and super rich businessman, Dumo Lulu Briggs, celebrated his 54thbirthday penultimate week, his plan was to host a few of his friends, close associates as well as relations.

However, the billionaire politician seemed to have under-estimated his influence and popularity among his people in Rivers State, as the birthday bash eventually turned out a carnival of sorts.

For those who graced the event, it was an opportunity to eulogise and pour encomiums on the man whose philanthropic gestures are legendary.

A source was quick to attribute the large turnout to his recent expression of interest to contest for governorship in the state.

Interestingly, even as he pursues his political ambition, Lulu-Briggs , who owns Platform Petroleum and a couple of other choice investments in the petroleum sector, continues to preach against politics with bitterness.

“He believes he has what it takes to transform Rivers State into the Eldorado and unite the people who have been battered by political differences,” our source said.

Meanwhile, Dumo has continued to encourage and lift thousands of women, youths and children through his Foundation that provides scholarships to thousands of families in every local government of the state.

Amina Abubakar Bello’s Uncommon Gestures

It is a truism that wives of states’ governors in Nigeria are fond of launching pet projects on assumption of office. Whether these projects have enduring values or not is another matter entirely. However, one of the First Ladies who has chosen to be different is Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, wife of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello. As a Gynaecologist, she has chosen to make the delivery room of the Niger State General Hospital the platform of impacting on the lives of women in the state. How?

She had obviously been seeking for an opportunity to make the state General Hospital better, in terms of service delivery to the indigenes. So, all she needed to swing into action was the victory of her husband at the gubernatorial poll in the state. Spyglass gathered that as soon as her prayers were answered, she approached the hospital management and laid her cards on the table. According to information, she offered to assist with surgeries and delivery of babies free of charge.

When this humane gesture became public knowledge, many were not surprised. At every public discourse, they are quick to refer to her upbringing. Her mother, Fatima Abubakar, stayed true to her legal profession, even while her husband, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, was the Head of State between 1998 and 1999. Described as down-to earth, she loathes lording herself over the people. We gathered that this beautiful First Lady still prefers to do some chores by herself to the chagrin of her numerous helpers. Call her a restless soul and you will be saying the obvious. Nothing has changed significantly about her lifestyle, even now that she is the number one woman in the state.

Born in 1973 in Benin City, she attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for her first degree in medicine. After the completion of her study, she did her residency at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH). Not resting on her oars, she went ahead to bag a Master’s degree in Public Health from Liverpool University, United Kingdom. Over the years, she has not only shown her class in the practice of public health, her exemplary contribution and accomplishments in the medical profession have been remarkable. She is very cheerful, humane, resourceful, tolerant, and exudes confidence wherever she finds herself. She likes to touch the lives of people, regardless of their backgrounds, religions, political affiliation and cultural experiences.

Bello is charismatic and energetic in pushing her vision, and in setting targets for a new social order. She has often demonstrated a consistency and attention to relevant issues. Her husband, known as Abu Lolo, was born with silver spoon. His family is considered as one of the richest in Nigeria with investment in oil and gas, real estate and many others.

Toyin Kolade Celebrates

Dr.Toyin Kolade, by all standards, is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. The beautiful woman knows her onion and commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles.

She is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious. The Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas recently celebrated her birthday.

Though it was low-key, her family, friends and business associates honoured her with their presence. She became a successful entrepreneur and millionaire at 21, having learnt the rudiment of doing business under her mother while growing up.

Lagos SSG, Tunji Bello’s Hospitality

Last Saturday, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello, showed the world that he could go to any length to make his children happy in life with all that God has given him. His fatherly love came to the fore during the wedding of his daughter, Temitope to her heartthrob, Adeniyi, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Victoria Island. The wedding train later moved to Landmark Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, for reception. The guests were wowed with Bello’s sense of hospitality, as they were treated to continental, Chinese and local delicacies and expensive wines. Eminent Nigerians led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, gathered to honour the SSG and his wife.

Aiteo’s Boss, Benedict Peters’ Happy Moment

Louise Hay said: “That’s the way life works: gratitude and appreciation just bring more goodness. Remember, everything we give out comes back. Gratitude has all sorts of little, surprising rewards.’’ Those that have come across the Chairman of Aiteo Oil and Gas attested to the fact that he is indeed a good man that would never leave his fellow man in distress. Today the good deeds are paying off with good rewards. Last week at the gala to round off the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibitions that held in Abuja, Aiteo group was declared Indigenous Oil and Gas Company of the Year.

The event organised by London-based CWC Group and now in its 18th edition, the NOG is Nigeria’s most prestigious annual oil and gas industry event which draws key players across the Nigerian Energy sector. It is a viable platform for networking, sharing ideas, and exploring new opportunities and innovations in the industry. This year, hundreds of industry professionals were gathered from both the public and private sectors. Dignitaries at the conference included the Secretary-General of OPEC; Dr. Sanusi Barkindo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikantu Baru, and Chief Executives of major oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria. While responding to the award, Peters attributed the company’s emergence as the indigenous Oil and Gas Company of the Year to the depth of its human resources, and sustainable investments in the industry, and the Nigerian economy. In the Corporate Social Responsibility arena, Aiteo gives back to the local communities in which it operates through grants and donations, seed capital and philanthropy. It has also supported several social investment projects, including special focus on supporting the study of Engineering in host communities and sports.

Spyglass also gathered that the billionaire last week dusted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the immediately release of his two seized London properties on the grounds that the said properties legitimately belong to him.

The court vacated the interim order of forfeiture on the two choice properties granted the anti-graft agency in June 2016, on the allegations that they were proceeds of unlawful deals. The two properties are Flat 5, Parkview, 83-86 Prince Albert Road and Flat 58 Harley House, Marylebone Road, both in London. It is indeed a happy moment for the man with heart of gold.