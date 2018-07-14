Says ‘documents’ from presidential aide ‘misleading, unauthorised’

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The presidency Saturday night issued a statement denying it authorised the composition of a purported Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

The disclaimer by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (OSGF) disowned a statement ascribed to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani, Friday on the composition of the support committee.

The statement named the former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director General.

But the OSGF denied the existence of the presidential support committee and the composition of its membership, including the National Advisory Committee and Patrons.

A statement by the Director Press, OSGF, Lawrence Ojabo, described the documents issued by Sammani as “misleading and unauthorised”.

He asked the public to disregard the documents and ignore the solicitation for support by the Presidency.

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters in the Presidency as public notice, announcing the names of certain individuals and appointing them into different roles under the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee as well as soliciting for support.

“It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded,” the OSGF said.

Government also promised that appropriate administrative measures would be put in place to safeguard against a repeat of such lapses in future.

THISDAY gathered that after being thoroughly embarrassed by the announcement made by Sammani, the presidency has now resolved to scrutinise his activities.

Apart from Sheriff, the disowned Buhari Support Committee had President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

It also had 35 individuals as members of the Support Committee, 10 persons as members of National Advisory Committee and five individuals as National Patrons.

The disclaimed document listed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, APC National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Mamman Daura, as National Patrons of the Committee, while the members of the National advisory committee comprised, Senator M.T Mbu, Senator Yerima Bakura, Senator George Akume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ita Giwa, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua and Senator Abu Ibrahim.