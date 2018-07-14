The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission has endorsed the maiden Football Dance Competition scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from August 29.

The event, which was supported by the Lagos State Football Association, is designed for talented amateur footballers to showcase their creativity with dance and get rewards.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the competition, Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh said the football dance event would enhance sporting activities from the grassroots and showcase teeming youth who are gifted in the round leather game.

Tandoh explained that the commission decided to support the organisers because the football dance competition which encourages mass participation is in line with the sports agenda of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to make Lagos an Africa’s sports hub.

“The most important thing is the objective of the event. The objective tallies with the vision of the governor in creating a synergy between tourism, hospitality, entertainment and sporting excellence. So for us it is line with what we are mandated to do and that is why we are supporting it. The football dance competition will give a lot of youth opportunity to be discovered and who know we might see good players coming out from the event,” Tandoh said.

The initiator of the Football Dance Competition, Alayoteju Onasanya, stated that the project is all about empowering young people and exposing them to better opportunities. She added participants can register online on www.creativedancewithfootball. org or selected centres across Lagos.

Onasanya said: “What is in it is using me as an entertainer to invite those that will profit the lives of the children. They have the skills, they have the talents but they don’t have opportunity. So those who are likely to give the opportunity and platform will be invited to the event.”

The event which has competitions for individual and group categories, is opened to participants from ages five to 22 years. The competition is not open to professional footballers and dancers. Over 1,000 participants are expected to compete for honours in the competition starting on August 29, with the grand finale billed for September 1 inside the indoor hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Winners will get cash prizes, valuable gifts and more importantly, life changing opportunities.