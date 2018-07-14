By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The federal government will from Monday, July 26, embark on the verification exercise of civil servants in the core MDAs to ensure that only authentic workers are enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The exercise is designed to detect ghost workers and would be completed in two weeks.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS) Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita said yesterday that the documents of every employee will be authenticated during the exercise, scanned and uploaded into the system.

The policy is in line with the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) ratified by Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2017 to pave way for automated human resources platform.

Oyo-Ita revealed that over 330,820 employees from a total number of 486 MDAs had been enrolled and were being paid salaries through the IPPIS platform.

“At the end of the verification exercise, discrepancies will be resolved to ensure that what is finally uploaded into the IPPIS platform has high level of data integrity,” Oyo-Ita said.

The HoS also revealed that her office and the Federal Civil Service Commission had submitted report on the fate of workers whose recruitment into the civil service many years ago generated controversy.

She said the fresh recruits had been screened and those who came in with authentic documents would be processed while those employed through dubious means will be weeded out.