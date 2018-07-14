By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has voted in his ward at Ogilolo ward 11, unit 009 in Isan Ekiti, Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State.

Fayemi voted around 10.45am in company of some of his aides and party supporters after being on the queue for about ten minutes.

The former minister described the process as credible and peaceful, saying the will of the people will prevail.

“Nigerians decided to choose democracy over dictatorship and that is why all of us must guard this democracy jealously,” he said.

He, however, raised observation about the news that the smart card readers were malfunctioning in some towns.

There were more cases of such in Ayede Ekiti, where people complained that their fingerprints were not detected by the machine.

Speaking further, Fayemi said: “With the news we have been gathering around, the process has been okay for now. So, I have faith in this

election and I know the people of Ekiti will judge me based on what I did when I presided over this state and what this government is doing.

They can see that the difference is clear.”

Also voting at his unit in Ayede Ekiti, Osinkolu ward 9, unit 002, a chieftain of the APC, Dr. Segun Osinkolu, praised the security agencies and INEC for doing a good job in the election.

Osinkolu said the security arrangements were organised in a decent manner, saying this will add to the credibility of the poll.