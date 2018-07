A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order for Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over Sigma Apartments owned by Sigma Engineering & Construction Limited over a debt of over N1 billion.

Sigma Apartment is promoted by a former Minister of Sports and Social Development, Saidu Samaila Balarabe Sambawa. The order came on the application of AMCON, which claimed it exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution with the obligor regarding the debt, but was left with no other choice.

Information on the website Sigma Apartments described the apartment as an epitome of refined living featuring 48 fully furnished service luxury apartments designed for those accustomed to the finer things in life. The apartment is located in the heart of Abuja metropolis midway between the northern and southern retail hub of the vibrant Abuja, downtown of Wuse ll. The site further describes it as a hospitality brand that provides extended stay accommodation for sojourners in Abuja.

The promoter of Sigma Apartments and his directors have had running battles with AMCON over their inability to settle the huge debt of over N1billion. But despite efforts to reach an amicable settlement the talks broke down leading to the suit.

In compliance with the court order, and with the support of the Inspector General of Police, and his deputies as well as the court Bailiffs, AMCON through its Receiver, Mr. Babatunde Alabi took possession of the assets of Sigma Apartments, its right and in compliance with lawful authority.

AMCON under Ahmed Kuru, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, has maintained that there would be no sacred cows in its bid to recover the huge debts obligation of N4.8trillion in the hands of a few Nigerians. To deal with the situation however, AMCON has in recent times increased the tempo of its recovery activities using firmer resolution strategies as well as utilising the special enforcement powers vested by the AMCON Act to compel some of its recalcitrant debtors especially those that are politically exposed and business heavyweights to repay their debts.

AMCON therefore seeks the continued support of all well-meaning Nigerians most especially the judiciary, the legislature and the security agencies to enable it carry out its mandate to avoid the tax payer from taking the liability of a few. Presently, only 350 Nigerians owe AMCON (indirectly the tax payer) over N4trillion.