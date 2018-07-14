My Story

Beautiful and admirable Cynthia Bassey is a socialite and a serial entrepreneur whose enchanting personality has helped in the growth of her brand. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her career, different strides of what she does, among others

How did you start the business?

I’m a makeup artist. My makeup brand is called “Phronesys Signature”, which is the Greek word for wisdom. It started as a joke in school. After school hours, I would call my friends and have their faces made-up and they always loved it. Later on, I decided to go to a makeup school and it has been from Glory to Glory. So far, I have worked with big brands in the Entertainment industry such as HipTV, AMVCA, Headies, the movie industry and more.

What other things are you into?

I’m a chef and I enjoy cooking a lot and this dream started a while ago. The CEO of D’Ojahs in Calabar has been a blessing to me in many ways, as she taught me most of what I know today.

What has been your success story and challenges so far?

I have had so many success stories in my makeup business. I have traveled, met some great people, and still meeting them. Also, the challenge has made me who I am today and has brought me this far.

Who are your role models?

My role models? The truth is I don’t have any in my line of business but I’m working towards being the best in the world.

What’s your unique selling quality?

I’m just gonna talk about the catering aspect; I was trained and certified by D’OJAHS. I have this special way of making my Egusi, Afang and pepper soups but I don’t intend revealing my secret.