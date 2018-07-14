By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Early indications from some polling units in Oye local government area confirm prediction by many political pundits, that the Ekiti State governorship election was mainly contested by Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accredited aspirants representing 35 political parties, but in Ward 11 comprising Isan-Ilafon-Elemeso which has 12 polling units, only the APC and PDP were represented at polling units. Agents of the other political parties were not in attendance.

At Isan, the hometown of Fayemi , polling unit 010.had Abejide Kayode representing the APC, while Akanbi Tafa stood for the PDP. Polling Agent Ogunnola Lateef was on the look out for PDP at unit 005, his counterpart, Garba Olalere Wasiu was the APC watchdog. Oyenusi Mayowa was on duty for the APC at unit 007, where the PDP was represented by Oyeleye Sanjo. Polling Unit 009 had Ogundare Johnson Ilesanmi representing the APC. Gboyega Idowu John represented the PDP at unit 006, while the APC had Ajayi Olaoluwa minding its affairs.

THISDAY observed that the party agents carried out their duties without accrimony. One of them told our reporter that they resolved to eschew bitterness for the progess of their community. He said, “We are all from this town. We know ourselves. We are brothers. We cannot allow political differences to tear us apart. If we destroy anything here, we have only set ourselves back. “

INEC Electoral Guidelines allows candidates in an election to nominate an agent who is duly accredited to monitor the election in the interest of his principal and the party he represents.