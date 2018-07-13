Peter Uzoho

Siemens Nigeria Limited, as the main sponsor of the 2018 Prof. Ayodele Awojobi Design Competition (PAADC), has assured Nigerian students of the organisation’s readiness to support of the realisation of their innovative ideas capable of solving the country’s technological problems. Vice President, Power and Gas, Siemens Nigeria, Mr. Nasir Giwa, stated this recently at the PAADC event organised by the students of engineering, University of Lagos, in memory of late Prof. Ayodele Awojobi, held at the University campus, Akoka.

The competition brings students of engineering from different universities across the country that come with their great innovative technological projects to contest for prizes.

Giwa, who was a member of the panel of discussion at the programme, said the organisation chose to support the competition to encourage technological innovation and creativity amongst the students, stressing that it aligned with the company’s slogan: ‘ingenuity for life’.

He said: “In the case of Siemens, we have a lot of openings for you. If you have an idea and you want realize it, feel free to come to us, we’ll help you drive that idea. The problem is no longer funding but courage. We want to assure you that we are your partners.”

However, he pointed out that Nigeria can solve her many technological problems if the needed political will was applied, noting that Egypt was able to address her electricity challenges because the government was actively involved and created enabling environment for industries and innovators to come up with their ideas.

Chairman, Planning Committee, PAADC 2018, Abdulhameed Obileye, explained that the essence of the competition was to spark ingenuity and drive innovation amongst Nigerian youth so that Nigerians can solve their problems in their ways.