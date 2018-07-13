Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command has announced that it collected the sum of N2.861 billion as revenue in the first six months of 2018. The command in a statement said it also made a total of 620 seizures with duty paid value (DPV) of N432.930 million during the period under review.

Commenting on the revenue generated, the Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Aliyu disclosed that the revenue realised is a product of sustained compliance by stakeholders and commitment of the customs officers in the discharge of their duties. He restated that this laudable feat was achieved despite the daunting challenge of low importation through the border.

The controller reaffirms his stand in fighting smuggling to a standstill as the anti-smuggling unit is deploying a lot of strategies to meet up with the dynamics of smuggling antics that is adopted by the economic saboteurs on daily basis either through approved or illegal routes.

In a related development, the CAC while sensitising a group of student leaders on a visit to his command, used the occasion to re-inform the general public that passengers on arrival at the border are not to leave the Customs control area without clearance by Customs officials.

He pleaded with all commuters through the ever busy Lagos-Abidjan corridor to cooperate with the assigned duty officers at the baggage hall.

The Area Controller assures the public that the command remained undaunted and cannot be deterred in performing her statutory responsibility no matter the challenge.