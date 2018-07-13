By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) grossed a total of N2,529,615,174,601.25 from various taxes between January and June 2018.

The N2,529,615,174,601.25 is an increase of N746,107,323,247.26, a 42 per cent rise when compared to the N1,783,507,851,353.99 total tax revenue realised in the corresponding period in 2017.

The amount indicates that the Service had realised 75 per cent of its total target for the year, which is an improvement in the corresponding period of 2017.

A statement by the Director (Information), Ministry of Finance, Hsssan Dodo, disclosed that a report on the revenue performance by the agency, submitted to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, confirmed that the N2,529,615,174,601.25 has an increase of N746,107,323,247.26, representing 42 per cent, when compared to the N1,783,507,851,353.99 total tax revenue realised in the corresponding period in 2017.

An analysis of the total amount shows that N1,168,627,365,306.67 was collected as Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) as against N636,170,585,753.57, resulting in a variance of N532,456,779,553.10.

From the Company Income Tax (CIT), FIRS realised a total of N680,093,730,362.25, which was N128,151,996,465.68 more than the N551,941,733,896.57 in the previous year.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) yielded a total of N536,525,540,228.39 in the period under review, which was N68,841,756,240.06 more than the N467,683,783,988.33 realised in 2017.

The Education Tax brought in N77,191,051,329.11 compared to the N58,868,372,910.79 in 2017, showing an increase of N18,322,678,418.32.

The revenue from stamp duties was N7,492,592,658.35, which was N2,346,472,953.70 higher than what was realised in 2017 from stamp duties which was a total of N5,146,119,704.65.

FIRS said it realised N1,006,543,151.07 from capital gains tax, an analysis of which shows that the amount was N64,916,270.95 more than the N941,626,880.12 in 2017.

From NITDEF, a total of N9,249,618,573.91 was realised, resulting in an increase of N736,357,883.29 when compared to the total of N8,513,260,690.62 in 2017.

The Consolidated Tax Revenue for January to June 2018 was 49,428,732,991.50; an amount that was higher than the N54,242,367,529.34 by a total of N4,813,634,537.84.

With continuous revenue generation strategies, the FIRS expressed optimism that its effort will have a significant outcome, particularly in increasing revenue for 2018.