Duro Ikhazuagbe in Moscow

FIFA has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place between November 21st and December 18th.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, confirmed Friday at the final Press Conference on the 2018 World Cup in Russia that football leagues around the world had been informed on time for them to adjust their calendars to suit the tournament.

The World Cup has always been hosted from June till July when the European football league season has ended, but this time it will be in the run up to Christmas break.

“Leagues around the world have been informed already, and of course they will have to adapt,” Infantino said.

“The World Cup in 2022 will be played from November 21 to December 18: the idea is to involve 48 teams.”

“We have agreements and a contract with Qatar, but it’s still too early to know if there will be 32 teams or more.”

“For now, anything is possible. With 48 teams, many ‘regional’ tensions would be solved so I don’t want to close the door to this opportunity.”

The implication of a winter World Cup would mean several European leagues will have to break for several weeks before the tournament to allow national teams to have time with their players in the build up to the tournament and for several weeks after in order to give them a break.