By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), Friday

said the federal government will deploy adequate security personnel in areas affected by security challenges and punish perpetrators.

Dambazau made this known when he led a federal delegation on a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal and people of Sokoto State over the killing of 39 persons in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was disturbed by the gruesome attack on innocent citizens and promised to go after the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“President Buhari joins people of Sokoto to mourn the sad incident that led to the deaths of several people and displacement of others,”he said.

He disclosed that new strategies would be introduced by beefing up security in the affected areas with a view to dealing with the bandits.

“Measures to track the perpetrators have been put in place, and they will surely face the wrath of the law,” Dambazau stressed.

He commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State over the

incident and prayed against future occurrence.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal thanked the delegation for the visit,

saying it was an indication of government’s concern to the plight of