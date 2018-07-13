Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has disclosed that the federal government was indebted to the state government to the tune of a whopping sum of N195 billion spent to rehabilitate some of the trunk ‘A’ roads spread across the state.

Speaking at an interactive session of a breakfast meeting organised by the state Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the private sector executives with the state governor, held at the Mitros Residence, Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, Amosun said the need to fix the affected roads was borne out of the desire to put necessary infrastructure in place and accelerate the pace of industrialisation in the state.

The governor said he had approached the Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, who has promised to look into the refund of the amount so far spent on the road projects.

“Infrastructure scheme is necessary for development, otherwise we would not have attracted investors into the state. How can we attract you to invest in our state? There is a need to invest in infrastructure, like access roads, housing, water and others, so that you can make good returns on your investments.

There is a huge deficit in infrastructure, not only in Ogun State but in the entire Nigeria, as a whole.

Access road is essential. For development to happen infrastructure must be put in place. We have spent a huge amount of money for infrastructure”, Amosun said.

Amosun promised to construct another two fly-overs in Isiun and Kobape to respond to the ongoing accelerated pace of industrialisation between Okemosan road in Abeokuta and Sagamu interchange.

On the vexed issue of the imposition of multi-taxation and levies on companies, the governor said the state government was ready to meet with the private sector executives and harmonise the way out in order to attract investors to the state.