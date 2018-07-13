Nseobong Okon-Ekong reminds admirers of Governor Ayodele Fayose that their hero’s feet are made of melting wax that cannot stand the heat of interrogation

I do not envy the perception managers of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. It is apparently a most tasking assignment to supervise the public outlook of a man who has the propensity to become unhinged at anytime, throwing up putrid complex mess that must be made to appear clean and smell as fresh as Morning Rose.

Fayose has managed to write a script, he solely interprets as producer, director and actor; only condescending to hire a few dispensable hands, that understand they are a superfluous quantity.

Give it to the Ekiti State Governor he has reduced the serious business of governance to soulless drama that he struggles to give thought and character. Nonetheless, there are almost equal numbers of the teeming populace who are concurrently captivated and nauseated by his bizarre pranks, which he executes with dramatic flourish.

The Ekiti State Governor has ruthlessly mocked his opponents, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who he routinely takes to the cleaners. In fact, Fayose enthroned a regime of fear and sustained every thread of anxiety, beginning from the day he paid huge sums of monies for adverts on the front page of national dailies suggesting to Nigerians that Buhari might die in office if he was elected president. The advert contained pictures of Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, and Umaru Yar’Adua – past Nigerian leaders who died in office – it was accompanied by excerpt from the Bible book of Deuteronomy 30 verse 19. Fayose’s ad read in part, “Nigerians be warned! Nigeria…I have set before thee Life and death. Therefore, choose life that both thee and thy seed may live.” It described Buhari as death and rival, former President Goodluck Jonathan as representing life. The advert asked its readers: “Will you allow history to repeat itself? Enough of state burials.” Then the ad incited ethnic controversy by stating, “Northern presidency should wait till 2019.” It was a brazen, unprecedented and most provocative death wish.

Since then Fayose has become bolder in exhibiting brutal mannerisms, solely because the constitution guarantees him immunity from prosecution. On instinct, he never issues an apology to opponents who he seeks to destroy in diverse ways. Rather than seek greater improvement in Ekiti, he is driven by deep hatred, forcing him to focus on demolishing real or imagined enemies.

The Fayose story is woven into an intricate pattern. He was once a governor. Then he was kicked out. He staged a successful and spectacular comeback that should ordinarily make him humble. But he returned with self-confidence, strength and revenge. He returned to rule and reign. Not to govern.

The face-off between the Nigeria Police and Fayose last Wednesday, in which the governor allegedly got the short end of the stick was instructive. The alleged treatment meted out to Fayose by the Police leaves a sore taste in the mouth and should be condemned by all right-thinking people who respect the rule of law. Under no circumstance should a serving governor or any law-abiding citizen be made to go through that kind of harrowing experience. However, we are tempted to ask Mr. Fayose, how do you like it now? You like to have power when you stand. You need to know that you can as well feel powerful when you are sitting down. You have to understand suffering for a while. There is a price for being the people’s hero. Study the lives of Moshood Abiola, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Gani Fawehinmi. You do not have to call the world to cry with you, like your howling compatriot, Senator Dino Melaye, who also has a knack for nimiety. You appear to have a narrow appreciation of who the protagonist in this gruesome play is. Be reminded, you really are!

We were hoping that you will not go the way of most bullies, by wetting your pant at the least threat, but that photo of you in neck brace, weeping profusely was disappointing. Being the peoples hero was never going to be easy. Perhaps, Fayose is actually crying about the prospects of the ill-wind that will blow his way when he leaves office and is stripped of immunity. Having been the source of frustration to many while you had time on your hands as the Supreme Ruler of Ekiti, the final moments of this episode should not undermine your much-vaunted heroism. Be brave till the curtain falls.

Mr. Governor, go ahead and deepen the emotional toll in Ekiti. Now is the time to lead a band of thugs to slap more judges. Ride rough shod over the people. Their pain means nothing as long as you are going deaf from the din of your drunk chorus party. You should be acquainted with the African proverb that says, “The day the monkey is destined to die all trees get slippery.” Like the lizard that challenged a dog to a fight, you should have had a tree in mind.