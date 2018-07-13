The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) Thursday said that the recently inaugurated political grand alliance named Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was a culmination of its Initiative towards ultimately ensuring better governance from May 29, 2019.

In a statement signed by Its Chairmen, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba and Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa, after an expanded steering committee meeting of NIM, debunked the notion being peddled that one of the political parties that make up the alliance initiated intends to surreptitiously control all other parties in CUPP.

Reminding Nigerians that NIM was essentially the only member of the alliance that is not a political party, Agbakoba stated that “NIM’s modus operandi, ab initio, has been to initiate a united alliance of like-minded individuals, parties and movements towards achieving a New Nigeria via the ballot box come May 29, 2019.

“NIM is working hard to bring more parties into the CUPP, and to end any further misperception regarding CUPP’s purpose and relevance in ensuring that Nigeria does not become a failed state where genocidal actions, brazen impunity and developmental retrogression are the norm!”

NIM co-Chairman Balewa added: “Now we’ve all come together against all expectations and created a formidable alliance, we are not surprised that there’s vicious propaganda deployed against CUPP. But, come 2019, CUPP will be the Victor Ludorum!”