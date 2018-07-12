Bennett Oghifo

The Chairman of the Traffic Committee and Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Hyginus Omeje, has appealed to Lagos residents and vßsitors who do not need to be on the road during the schedule closure of the bridge for assessment tests to stay off the roads because of the expected heavy traffic.

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has said its engineers would conduct tests on some sections of the Third Mainland Bridge and that this would lead to its closure from midnight of Thursday, July 26 to midnight of Sunday, July 29.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, said the tests results would enable the government know the extent of work to be done and its duration.

The Sector Commander of FRSC said the major roads that would be used as alternative routes are Ikorodu Road-Western Avenue-Apongbon- for those going to the Island and that people moving from Ikoyi to the mainland would go through Carter Bridge to connect Ijora–Olopa- Western Avenue or Carter Bridge to Oyingbo-Yaba.

Omeje said his committee, which includes officers from the FRSC, LASEMA, LASTMA, Traffic Division of the Nigeria Police, would embark on alternative routes analysis today to ensure these roads are free of obstacles and good to drive on.

He said palliative repair work would be done on identified bad sections and that broken down vehicles would be towed away from the roads before the bridge is shut to traffic.

Also, the route analysis, he said would enable them identify where to put signs to redirect traffic, where to block and which areas would require traffic control by their personnel.

According to him, those who must be on the road should consider using park and ride, advising that they commute on BRT or share rides, instead of one person per vehicle, to prevent road congestion.

“We are not unmindful of the situation on the Funsho Williams Avenue (former Western Avenue) with trucks occupying one lane. We have been managing it, but we will streamline it further to enable other vehicles use the other lane with ease.”