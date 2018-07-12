From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and representatives of traditional rulers from the six geo- political zones of the country Thursday met on how to deescalate tension in the country and foster peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups.

The visit in connection with the heightened security challenges in the country was at the instance of the coordinating committee of the body chaired by the Etsu of Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar.

They tabled their requests to the SGF and asked government that they put them in the picture to offer solutions on the security situations in the country.

The monarchs reasoned that as custodians of traditional values they were closer to the grassroots and could partner with government in curbing insecurity that is raging in some parts of the country.

Abubakar and the Alayemore of Ido- Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo spoke with reporters about the outcome of the meeting with Mustapha.

“We are here to partner with government to improve the security architecture in the country at the community level.

It is a doctrine of necessity to interface with government because we are closer to the grassroots, Oba Aderemi, who is the coordinator of South West and Secretary of Board of Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, said.

The SGF said the traditional rulers had a method of transmitting information and should be engaged in mitigating crisis especially ahead of the 2019 election.

“They are here to share their vision and mission and what they can do in collaborating with government on the security challenges confronting our nation because they are the custodians operating as front line stakeholders who deal with the people on daily basis. They have a major role to play in information gathering and in using traditional methods to resolve the ills in the communities,” Mustapha said.

He also appealed to the traditional rulers to complement government efforts by stemming the attendant rise in drug abuse and criminal activities among the youths.

