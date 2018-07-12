Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Francis Orogu, has said the state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is not a legislative material to represent the Nasarawa South senatorial zone at the National Assembly.

Recently, Governor Al-Makura declared his intention to contest for the senatorial seat of the zone in 2019 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the state PDP chairman said that the governor did not deserve to be elected to represent the Alago ethnic nationality at the red chamber because he did not attract any project to Alago nation as a governor of the state.

The chairman therefore wondered why out of the seven cattle ranches the governor approved for the commencement of the federal government’s cattle ranches programme in the state, four were located to Alago.

“Nasarawa people know that Governor Al-Makura is not a legislative material. He (Al-Makura) knows that he is contesting for the zone’s senatorial seat predominantly against the Alago people. I will use everything under the armpit of the constitution to fight and win the senatorial seat for PDP,” he said.

On the allegation that the incumbent senator of the zone, Suleiman Adokwe, has not performed, hence the call for his replacement, Orogu said: “If Adokwe has not performed, he wouldn’t have gone to the

senate for three terms; that is what is encouraging him to recontest again.”