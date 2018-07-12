The President, Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, has sent a high level delegation with relief materials and a message of hope and faith to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where over 200 Christians were killed and thousands rendered homeless.

This delegation was led by the 1st Vice President of the church, Bishop David Abioye.

Pastor Jeremiah Yisa Abraham, the State Pastor; Rev. Obed Dasham, Vice-President, Church of Christ in Nigeria (COCIN); Pastor Dumka Gomwalk, Covenant Word Christian Center; Rev. John Pofi and other anointed men of God were present to receive the delegation.

Presenting the relief materials to the COCIN vice-president, Bishop Abioye charged the church to stand firm in the face of persecution, adding that God has declared His Church an overcoming force that no gate of hell can prevail.

He assured the body of Christ on the Plateau that the Living Faith Church Worldwide shares in their pains and is standing by them in prayers.

Receiving the materials, which include assorted food items, blankets, drugs, mattresses, cooking ingredients and lots more, Rev. Dasham, on behalf of all churches on the Plateau appreciated the President, Living Faith Church Worldwide for this show of love and encouragement in time of need.

“This further proves to the world that the body of Christ is one and by this, God will graciously visit His Church,” he said.

Bishop Abioye and his entourage — Pastors Kazie Yakubu, Chris Nwaka and Nanle — in company with Pastor Jeremiah Abraham, Rev. Dasham, traditional rulers, ministers and church workers visited the three major IDP camps in Barkin Ladi, Heipang and Anguldi.

There was palpable hope, peace and relief in all the camps as Yakubu and Nwaka delivered the overcoming word of power, hope and deliverance.

In his typical manner, Bishop Abioye rekindled their hope by joining the IDPs in singing and dancing in their local songs to the glory of God.