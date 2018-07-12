President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday commissioned the Lots 1A and 3 of the Abuja Light Rail project.

The project initiated 11 years ago, was at 63 percent completion stage when the Buhari administration assumed office in 2015.

The commissioning marks the formal commencement of a modern state-of-the-art mass transit system for the residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

The rail line which runs from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal to the Abuja Metro Station has 12 stations and 21 operational offices.

After the commissioning, President Buhari and other dignitaries took a ride from the Central Business District Metro Station to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Here are some of the photographs of the event.

Photos: Godwin Omoigui