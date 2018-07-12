Emma Okonji

Dell Technologies has announced its collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp” this summer. With similar fan bases, the two companies will come together to bring excitement around technology into pop culture. From Ant-Man’s and The Wasp’s suits to Hank Pym’s Lab, technology plays a lead role throughout the film.

Announcing the collaboration, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing, Mindy Hamilton, said, “What’s great about this partnership is that it allows our on-screen tech to become a bit more tangible to viewers.

“We might not be able to replicate Hank Pym’s advancements quite yet, but we hope that the film inspires people to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible just like our heroes do.”

This collaboration extends behind the camera, where Dell hardware plays a vital role in creating the visual effects in the film.

Marvel Studios enlisted VFX vendors, several of which utilised a breadth of Dell technologies, including Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, and Dell Precision workstations, as the core infrastructure to provide the immense computing power and storage capacity necessary for visual effects designers to bring the movie’s characters and places to life.

“Technology plays an integral role in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” so it’s fitting that fans will be able to see the new Dell G5 15, a powerful gaming laptop that enables great in game-performance and stunning visuals, and the award-winning XPS 13, on the big screen when the film hits theatres this summer. In the film, Dell devices make several appearances in settings like Hank Pym’s lab and at the X-CON security offices,” Hamilton said.

Senior Vice President, Client Solutions Marketing at Dell, Gerri Tunnell, said, “We are thrilled to team up with Marvel Studios on Ant-Man and The Wasp and demonstrate the super powers of technology.

“There are a lot of similarities between our brands and fan bases. For example, our goal is to empower our customers, from gamers to visual effects artists, with high-performance technology to drive human progress just like Ant-Man and The Wasp rely on tech to make the world a better place.”

Based on Dell’s 2030 research findings, Computer Science and Computational Thinking will be a needed skill in the workplace, however, Dell sees gaps in supply to meet this demand. To support the next generation, Dell has committed more than $50 million to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives globally since 2014.