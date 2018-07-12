Top betting firm, Bet King, has explained why it teamed up with pay television service provider, GOtv, to sponsor GOtv Boxing Night. Speaking at a press conference to announce the 15th edition of the event on Tuesday, Mr. Neil Bothma, Chief Operating Officer of Bet King, said the company took the decision to support the event because boxing is a non-discriminating sport that has the potential to take young people off the streets and teaches them discipline.

“Boxing is an equalizer in the sporting world. Anybody can win on any day. It is the same at Bet King; anybody can win on any day. By supporting boxing, Bet King can take the sport to many homes and teach young people discipline,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 15 will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium, Ibadan, on 29 July. The event will feature seven fights, including an African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title defence between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghana’s Nathaniel Nukpe.

There will also be an international light middleweight challenge duel featuring Nigeria’s Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku and Franc Houanvoegbe of the Republic of Benin. African Boxing Union light welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, will equally be in action when takes on Kazeem “Iberu” Ariyo in a national challenge duel. Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote will take on Michael “Lion Heart” Godwin in a cruiserweight challenge bout, while Prince “Lion” Nwoye will fight Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola in a lightweight challenge duel.

The light welterweight division will equally see Vincent “Dada” Essien face Segun “Showboy” Olalehin, while Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka and Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun will lock horns in a heavyweight clash.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, is supported by MultiChoice, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, KSquare Security, Brila FM, Bond FM, Complete Sports and Newsbreak.ng

It will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will win a cash prize of N1million along with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.