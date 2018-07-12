Bamidele Famoofo

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has described the citing of a new ultra-modern furniture company named ‘Home and You’ in Ibeshe, a suburb of Ikorodu, as a key driver for the economy of the state and the country at large.

Ambode, while delivering a goodwill message at the unveiling of the factory in Lagos on Tuesday, said it will create employment and increase the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“This is the first furniture company of its kind in the Ikorodu axis and it’s a clear indication that the efforts of Lagos Sate government to provide security and infrastructure is beginning to yield positive fruits”, he said.

Ambode, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Physical Planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, said the made in Nigeria furniture would compete favourably with foreign products.

He disclosed that the government of Lagos State had been supportive of the company and promised to continue to support it for growth.

Representative of the financiers of the project, Executive Director of Bank of Industry, Mr. Waheed Olagunju , on the occasion, said the Bank supported the furniture company for about 13 years.

“What’s being commissioned today is an expansion. Home and You is a role model for others to emulate”, he enthused.

Olagunju added: “By every standard, this factory is one of the best in the world and if the owners come again, we will give them loan”.

He eulogised the management of ‘Home and You’ for their policy of providing good welfare for staff, noting that the company takes care of feeding and shelter for its workers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Home and You, Mrs Feyisola Abiru, said passion and undying crave for success was the reason she was able to weather the storm in the early days of the 21 years old business.

“But for the support from BOI, we won’t be here today. They gave us the first facility in 2006 to get us running. We acquired world class machines from Italy.

“And when we needed to improve on our quality and expand the capacity of the business, we approached them again for another facility which was granted in 2017”.

Also, the pioneer chairman of the company, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, described the firm as a young adult going places.