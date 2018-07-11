Introduces G4G

By Kuni Tyessi in Gusau

To get rid of sexual predators in the Nigeria, especially in the northern region, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiative, known as Girls for Girls (G4G), has encouraged the girl- child to speak out in the face of sexual molestation. The G4G is targeted towards increasing school attendance and enrolment, particularly for girls, as well as reducing the spate of street hawking during school hours and improving feminine hygiene.

The Programme Officer, UNICEF, Katsina State, Ms. Aisha Abdullahi, ‎who made this revelation during her presentation at a two-day media dialogue in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, said young girls who were usually timid and docile have begun to have a voice of their own and speak out in the face of sexual violation.

While recalling a case of sexual abuse where a ‘well respected man’ in the society fondled the breasts of a girl, Abdullahi said the girl was able to report the matter which was further taken up by the school authorities‎ and investigated upon.

She said: “We have had cases of sexual abuse in two of our communities‎ in which one of the girls was able to confide in her friends. They all, including the victim, reported the matter to their mentor who in turn reported to the school authorities. The abuser was invited and when he came, he accepted that he was guilty.

“Before‎ the introduction of the G4G, such case were hardly reported by the girls and when done, actions were usually not taken due to the adverse effects of stigmatisation and the attendant consequences.

“The issue of rape and other kinds of sexual molestation have been reduced‎ to a very large extent and most of the girls have stopped hawking as we have realised that hawking is one of the things that exposes them to vulnerability and rape. We have also decided to work hand in hand with their mothers, women organisations and groups.”

Other key ground-breaking milestones include greater interest in enhanced learning, sensitisation and enlightenment of mothers, greater awareness in girl- child education in various communities as well as strong state involvement through dynamic leadership of the state education board, among others‎.