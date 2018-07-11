By Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to address healthcare issues and promote healthy living in Nigeria, Pharmacy Plus Limited has launched WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar during the 37th annual national conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria in Lagos. Speaking at the launch, the Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy Plus Ltd, Chukwuemeka Obi said Apple Cider Vinegar is an ancient folk remedy, and has been used for various household, natural health remedies and cooking purposes.

Obi said the WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar, which has been in existence since 1908, is very popular among the natural health community because of its acclaimed benefits, which includes weight loss, reduced cholesterol, skin rashes, lower blood sugar levels and improved symptoms of diabetes, amongst others.

He stated, “WhiteHouse Apple is a widely accepted drink in the United States owing to its long standing tradition of serving American homes with their brand of organic, raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar with ‘Mother’ since 1908.

“Through this launch, we’re keen on making it the choice health drink for health conscious Nigerians considering the numerous benefits to be derived from the product.”

The deliberation featured contributions from community pharmacists, who harped on abuse of drugs and medications, and its attendant harmful effects.

Leading the discussions, Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Alkali Kelong appealed to stakeholders to support collaborations and put stringent measures to curb drug abuse in Nigeria.

He said, “As the technical group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, we’re miffed by growing cases of drug abuse in the country. Youths are the major culprits of this act as they throw caution to the winds just to satisfy their dangerous obsessions as against healthy living.

“Thus, we selected this theme to bring to the forefront challenges of addressing drug abuse. Through collaborations among stakeholders and more stringent measures, we can curb drug abuse to the barest minimum in Nigeria.”