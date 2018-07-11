Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has directed all its state chairmen to mobilise their members to embark on peaceful protest in state capitals.

The directive was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by its National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (Rtd).

According to the statement, the chairmen are to mobilise former NWC members, BOT members/ former governors, all state executives members, executive members of the party at all levels and stakeholders along with party supporters, for a peaceful procession to the State Police Command in their respective states to protest police brutality on Wedneday in Ekiti State.

The statement said the protest march would begin by 10am simultaneously across the nation.

“All state chapters are to deliver a protest letter to the Inspector General Of Police through the Commissioner of Police ” it said.