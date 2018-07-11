The Nigerian Law School yesterday said 1,550 students were successful after the April 2018, Bar final examinations while their success rate is put at 68.6 per cent.

The school also called to Bar 12 other graduates from the previous 2018 final examinations.

Among the 12 graduates is Firdausa Amasa, the law graduate who challenged the restriction on the use of hijab during call-to-bar ceremonies.

Amasa was in December denied entry into the hall for the ceremony which took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, for refusing to remove her hijab.

The recent development has attracted commendations and jubilation from Islamic organisations, among which is the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit.

In a statement by its Amir (President), Saheed Ashafa, the MSSN Lagos said allowing Amasa to be called to the Bar would encourage Muslim females to be dedicated to their academics.

Ashafa, according to Premium Times, said: “This is a welcome development. We hope that as time goes on, we will get something better. The use of hijab is not only constitutional but also mandatory for all Muslim females.

“The law school has shown enough maturity in this matter by calling Amasa to Bar with her hijab. Not allowing her would have been a breach of her right, an injustice, and would send a bad signal that the justice house is ill. It would also be counterproductive to the agenda of the federal government to encourage girl-child education. The victory of Amasa would encourage other females to pursue any course of their choice without being victimised.

“We urge other institutions having cases to determine relating to hijab to follow this step, it is practical enough. The hijab is not a harmful outfit. It is mandatory for every female Muslim. Denying it means the denial of the Muslim females of their fundamental human right, which is against the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).”

He subsequently said Amasa deserved to be celebrated, adding that she demonstrated a heroic act by fighting for the freedom of other Muslims. The Director-General (DG) of the school, Isa Ciroma, said the performance of the graduands was justified.

The director-general said that the members of staff of the school had closely monitored the aspiring lawyer during their training and their records, perused by the screening committee and found them worthy to be called to the Bar.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Bashir Dalhatu, admonished the graduands to abide by the rules and provisions of the profession, adding that it law sacrosanct and required strict adherence at all times.

“The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has been carrying out its mandate in a just and fair manner without giving room for compromise, affection or ill-will,” he added.