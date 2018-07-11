Segun James, writes on the antecedent of the former majority leader in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Stephen Ereboh who is gunning for the Creek Haven Government House.

Adika Stephen Ereboh, a former Majority Leader in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly epitomises, what may be described as the Nigerian dream. He believes that anyone can rise to the top from a humble beginning.

In a country full of great ambitions and damning frustrations, Ereboh is a role model to those who dare to dream. As a former member of the Bayelsa House of Assembly between 2003 and 2007, he claims to have expanded the frontier of politics in the state. He embodies the best in social engineering in the country, following his rise from the bottom to the top of the political hierarchy in the state.

He has an abiding faith that Nigeria could be better. That’s the faith that has kept Ereboh in politics since he left the House of Assembly in 2007. He is also a firm believer in the ability of the Ijaw man to be the change that the Niger Delta region needs, Ereboh, however, insists that government must provide the enabling environment for the people to take up the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta.

According to him, ordinarily, government would love its citizens to build-up their own businesses so that they would be less dependent on the state. The inability of government to achieve this has been the bane of development of the state. He believes that given the peculiar nature of the delta, government should be the catalyst for growth in the region.

Ereboh, a businessman has indicated his desire to contest the governorship election in Bayelsa state. He insists that someone must be the change that the people need. He believes that he can be that change.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa, Ereboh remained in the party even at the most trying times. He said that he still has the abiding faith in the PDP and that the party has the best agenda for Nigerian.

A patriotic and disciplined gentleman, Ereboh’s life is committed to success and devoted to fruitful service to Bayelsa, the nation and to humanity.

Ereboh, possesses a zeal that drives him to succeed where others are scared. His life has been crowned with many achievements. Indeed, in Bayelsa, he has been an inspiration and a role model to many youth organisations where he engages in mentoring activities.

Ereboh was born February 18, 1969 in Lagos, into the family of (late) Meshack Ereboh and (late) Mrs. Akisi Ereboh (Nee Dikibo). He hails from Amassoma town in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State. He was raised to believe in the supremacy of God and commitment to the upliftment of humanity. Ereboh began his educational career at Christ the King School, Orodu-Apapa, Lagos, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate with distinction. Between 1974 and 1980, he went through secondary school education at Araromi Grammar School (now Sari Iganmu High School), briefly in Lagos, and Ennitonna High School Port Harcourt.

He then proceeded to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology between 1992 and 1997 to study for a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Bsc) (Marketing Option). He worked briefly with A. Michelleti Nigeria Limited a leading construction giant in Port Harcourt as a Wages Officer and DHL, a leading courier company as a Commercial Executive. After the mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme, he again went back to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, in the year 2000 where he obtained a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA)

In 2003, Ereboh contested and won the House of Assembly seat for Southern Ijaw Constituency I. He was subsequently elected Majority Leader of Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

As Majority Leader of the House, he was the Chairman House Committee on Business and Rules, piloting the day-to-day legislative business of the house. His work provided the bridge between the party and its members in the house; and the executive arm.

Ereboh, was a member of various committees including the Standing Committee on Health, the Standing Committee on Transport, Standing Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the Standing Committee on Public Establishment and Pensions.

He was also Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations and a Member of the Drafting Committee Bayelsa Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (By-Seeds).

Stephen Ereboh, has attended several courses, seminars and workshops within and outside the country on Public Policy, legislative matters and business.

He has a Certificate in Strategic Marketing Management Harvard Business School. He has attended conferences and seminars like Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Bangladesh, 53rd Workshop organised by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) UK Westminster London and National Conference of State Legislatures Annual Conference, Washington D.C, USA in 2005.

As an outstanding member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, he provided fiscal strategic leadership, led debates in appropriation bills, and passed them in record time for executive implementation.

He led a private sector approach to issues, driving accountability and utilisation of proven leadership practices and awarded scholarship to 250 persons for SSCE across his constituency.

As part of his constituency project, he built a landing Jetty at Amatolo Community (through constituency project), he provided electricity in Amatolo community and provided the community with a 250 KVA sound proof generator.

Besides, he built a befitting secondary school with offices for principal, vice-principal, staff room, laboratories and toilets in Amatolo Community and empowered youths, with over 100 motorcycles. He drafted Bayelsa State Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy Plan, to lay a solid foundation for sustainable poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and value re-orientation.

Ereboh exhibits good superior interpersonal skills, capable of resolving multiple and complex sales, human resources, legal, financial and operational issues, and he motivates people to peak performance.

His core professional competence include; strategy, vision and mission planning, policy procedure development, government regulations and relations, sales and marketing leadership, finance budgeting and cost management, profitability and cost analysis, team building and performance improvement, site selection and real estate, billing, collection and cash management, business development, contract negotiations and strategic alliances, human resources management and customer acquisition and penetration.

A member of several professional bodies including the Chartered Institutes of Administration where he is a Fellow (FCIA); Chartered Administrator of the Chartered Institute of Administration (CACIA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Ereboh has equipped himself to play creditably on any stage.

Ereboh is an erudite scholar and an assiduous parliamentarian, who has demonstrated his avowed commitment to the improvement of lives of Bayelsans and Nigerians. As a show of affection and appreciation, various groups and organizations have conferred on him distinguished honours and awards.

He was awarded the Aviator Certificate of Honour as Best Salesman by DHL Worldwide Express; Fellow and Nigeria’s First Class Leadership Award by National Affairs Society of Nigeria; Award of Contribution to the Development of the Grassroots and Nigeria in General by Nigerian Democratic Pillars; Alumni Merit Award, by National Association of Rivers State University of Science and Technology Bayelsa State Chapter; Distinguished Nation Builders Merit Award by Complete Success Magazine; Gold Award by African Nation Builders and Meritorious Service Award by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in recognition of outstanding contribution to the legislature.

Happily married to Barr. Esther Aihimegbe and blessed with children, Ereboh has also written brilliant scholarly papers including: ‘The Effect of Physical Distribution in the Soft Drink Industry.’