Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to be patient with him over the protracted killings ravaging different parts of the country, saying his security teams were racking their brains to end violence.

The president made the appeal in reaction to the killing of over 30 people in Gandi in Rabah Laocal Government Area of Sokoto State on by bandits on Monday.

In a statement Wednesday night, Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said Buhari warned that “this administration will not allow any group of barbarians and criminals hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequences.”

He also quoted the president as saying: “I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment. I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.”

The statement added that Buhari condemned the killing of several people, including a district head, in and around the village of Gandi by bandits, threatening that “this wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.”

The statement also quoted the president as saying that “it is curious why any group of mass murderers would be targeting and killing innocent people for no just reason.”

He added: “Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by any group of anarchists and trouble makers will be met with equal force”, he warned further.

The statement said Buhari assured Nigerians that “identifying and defeating these callous killers is receiving priority from this administration, and we shall spare no effort in tracing the root of this evil, especially their sources of funding and arms.”

It also said Buhari promised that although the hit and run gangs of mass murderers are using unconventional tacts, they would eventually be defeated, adding that the president extended his condolences to the government, families of the victims and the people of Sokoto State at large over what he called “this incredible losses of lives at the hands of these enemies of humanity.”

“He assured that the federal government will give all give all possible assistance to the state in dealing with the tragic incident,” the statement added.